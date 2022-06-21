SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.62

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 412234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

