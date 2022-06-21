SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) versus Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Financial Analysis

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMC and Outokumpu Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 4 0 2.57

Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 159.12%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than SMC.

Risk & Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMC and Outokumpu Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 5.84 $1.14 billion $1.16 19.46 Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.27 $654.25 million $0.70 3.91

SMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 25.15% 11.92% 10.70% Outokumpu Oyj 7.15% 19.29% 8.72%

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SMC pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outokumpu Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats SMC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

