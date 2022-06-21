Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.69.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22. Snap has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 33.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 815,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
