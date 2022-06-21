SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.32

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and traded as low as $35.01. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

