Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target Cut to €270.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €280.00 ($294.74) to €270.00 ($284.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($210.53) to €225.00 ($236.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($224.21) to €211.00 ($222.11) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

OTCMKTS:SLOIY remained flat at $$87.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

