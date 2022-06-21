Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.12. 10,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 394,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $564.31 million, a PE ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,347 in the last 90 days. 31.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $6,115,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

