Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

