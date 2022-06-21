Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
