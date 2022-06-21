Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

