Sosandar (LON:SOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.50

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 176557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.41. The company has a market cap of £43.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

In related news, insider Jon Wragg purchased 46,750 shares of Sosandar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,817.50 ($12,025.36).

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

