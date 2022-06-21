Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,240,928 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £31.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

