South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

