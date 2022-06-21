South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
