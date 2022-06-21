Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of LUV opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.47.
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the airline’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
