Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LUV opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the airline’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

