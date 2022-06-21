Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $7.52. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 365,046 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

