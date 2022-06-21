SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.20

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and traded as low as $28.32. SP Plus shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 2,672 shares changing hands.
SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $662.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 139,859 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
