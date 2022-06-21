Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.