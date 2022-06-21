SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.15

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

