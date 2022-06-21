SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 203,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,837,073 shares.The stock last traded at $52.45 and had previously closed at $52.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.