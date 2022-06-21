SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 117,566 shares.The stock last traded at $158.73 and had previously closed at $153.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

