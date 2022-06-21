Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,066.93

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,066.93 ($37.57) and traded as low as GBX 2,808 ($34.39). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 2,876 ($35.23), with a volume of 231,002 shares changing hands.
SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.75) to GBX 3,650 ($44.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,527 ($43.20).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,870.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,066.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.
About Spectris (LON:SXS)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
