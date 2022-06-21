Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.42. Spire Global shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,238,000 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPIR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

