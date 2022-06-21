Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.63) to GBX 347 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON SPI opened at GBX 220.63 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £885.20 million and a PE ratio of -91.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.27.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

