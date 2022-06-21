Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $23.06. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 67,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.

Spirit Airlines ( NASDAQ:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $967.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.