Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $23.06. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 67,280 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
