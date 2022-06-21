Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $23.06. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 67,289 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after acquiring an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

