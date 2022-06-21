Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 3,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

