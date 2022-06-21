Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.