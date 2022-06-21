Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH):

6/9/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00.

5/17/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

