Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH):
- 6/9/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
