Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sprinklr by 235.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

