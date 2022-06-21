Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

