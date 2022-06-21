Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. 55,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
About Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott (SPOXF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.