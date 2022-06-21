Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPRB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

