Square (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,357,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. Square has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.