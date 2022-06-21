SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,843.43 ($22.58).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($20.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.40) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,616.94 ($19.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,798.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,691.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The company has a market capitalization of £17.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 60.20 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.51), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,270,346.84). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,939.09).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

