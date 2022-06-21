SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650,008 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,693 shares of company stock valued at $682,602. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.