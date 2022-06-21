STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Head to Head Contrast

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.45% -3.80%

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.96 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 694.02%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Generics, Consumer Healthcare, and Specialty. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes products such as OTC drugs, nutritional supplements and certain consumer healthcare products such as disinfectants and sunscreen. The Specialty segment includes branded generics, specialty generics, and biosimilars. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

