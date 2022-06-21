Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.75 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

