Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.23

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.23 and traded as low as C$31.93. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$32.07, with a volume of 40,797 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.96%.
Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
