Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Purchases $28,450.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) Director Dean D’angelo acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 64,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

