STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNVVF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

