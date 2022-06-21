STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNVVF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

SNVVF stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

