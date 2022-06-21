STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Up 24.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares traded up 24.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.40. 218,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 208,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82. The firm has a market cap of C$380.58 million and a PE ratio of -33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.87.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

