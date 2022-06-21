Stephen E. Lovejoy Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. 1,114,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

