Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target to $27.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PFHC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

ProFrac stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

