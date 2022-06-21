Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $360.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $303.49. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,777. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

