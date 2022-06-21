Stifel Nicolaus Increases STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SNVVF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,041. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

