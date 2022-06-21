Stifel Nicolaus Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $240.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.54.

Shares of NFLX opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average of $368.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 139.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

