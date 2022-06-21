Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$5.50. Approximately 5,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 1,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.91.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

