Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.85

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 4151823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.