Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 20th (AERI, AIZ, CMC, CMRE, COLM, CPS, DLA, FFIN, HCSG, HTGC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 20th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

