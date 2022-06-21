Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 20th (AERI, AIZ, CMC, CMRE, COLM, CPS, DLA, FFIN, HCSG, HTGC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 20th:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
