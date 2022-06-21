StockNews.com Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

NetApp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,324. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,776,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

