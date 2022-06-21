StockNews.com Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Sell

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 59,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

